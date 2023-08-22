Conway to host Coastal Carolina football watch party Downtown for season opener at UCLA

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway is preparing to host a watch party for Coastal Carolina fans who can’t make the trip to the west coast to watch the Chants face off against the UCLA Bruins.

The Chants will open their season against the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2 and city officials want to make sure that all Chants fans have a chance to celebrate the start of a new season.

“I think I’m going to go to the block party down here and hang out with a couple of friends,” said Chad Petrick CCU Student.

The plans for the event were up for consideration during the Monday afternoon council meeting.

“We’re going to open up the town for viewership and have a tailgate beforehand,” said Adam Emrick city administrator.

The watch party will have food, games and a giant projector screen along Main Street in Downtown.

With the game happening on the west coast kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. Some exceptions to noise ordinances will be made for anyone in attendance.

“In this request is a waiver of the noise ordinance, because it would go past the curfew of 9 p.m.,” said Emrick.

Complete details are still being ironed out and more information is expected closer to the date of the party. It is expected to be free of charge, and no alcoholic beverages will be sold at this event.

Also mentioned during the meeting, a new Holiday Inn will be constructed near the CCU campus stadium along Highway 544.

Council unanimously approved the consideration of a hotel and short-term rental incentive application for Trident Hospitality Group LLC, the owners of the Holiday Inn at the university.

“It’s exciting anytime we see an investment over in that area. We have families who come into town who want to be able to utilize the University and go to sporting events and other activities,” said June Wood, city spokesperson.

It’s unclear at this point when construction would start on the project, or when it would be completed.

