Authorities arrest 2 suspects in Highway 544 apartment complex shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man and woman are accused of shooting a person at an apartment complex in Horry County in early August.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Jameson Wentling and 34-year-old Kimberly Floyd on Monday.

Wentling is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while Floyd is also charged with attempted murder.

An incident report states that officers were called on August 1 to an apartment complex along the 300 block of Highway 544 for a shooting.

When officers arrived, the report shows they found the victim at the top of a stairwell with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the gunshot wound while waiting for EMS.

Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

Wentling and Floyd are both at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.