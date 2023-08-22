Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a crowded pool - and eight candidates are hoping to make a splash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

But the biggest challenge - will they be able to outshine the man who’s not even in the room?

Donald Trump is skipping the debate stage, opting instead to air a pre-taped interview to compete in the time slot.

“Kind of bummer. But this way it will give us a chance to see everybody else,” said Republican voter Bob Willis. “He would definitely suck all the oxygen”

Willis drove from Indiana to get in on the action.  While Trump is his guy, he’s keeping an open mind.

“My number two pick is Vivek. I think he’s fantastic,” said Willis. “He’s young. He’s vibrant. He’s got some excellent ideas. And he reminds me of a young Trump”

Vivek Ramaswamy is experiencing a surge in the polls - inching into the number three spot in recent weeks.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says no matter their ranking, all 8 hopefuls face the same challenge.

“How these candidates try to differentiate themselves from one another and how they try to differentiate themselves from Trump. They’re going to be very careful in talking about Trump.”

The two-hour live debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in for the Georgia election fraud indictment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot
Kevon Dorsey is charged with boating under the influence in connection to a missing boater case...
Coroner IDs missing boater recovered from Black River; driver charged
Franklin will bring flooding to Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Franklin, Gert, soon-to-be Harold, and another system near Africa
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
Officers were called out around 1:25 a.m. to the 1800th block of South Ocean Boulevard.
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
He has said he sees little upside in joining them on stage. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, ABC, NBC, THE...
Trump's rivals to face off without him at GOP debate
The allies agreed to expand security and economic ties at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp...
Chinese tensions loom over Biden's historic 3-way summit with Asian allies
The funeral service was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.
Memorial service for Sen. John Scott honored the legacy of man who lived everyday to help others