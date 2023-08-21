Submit a Tip
Work starts on Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District infrastructure project

The project is a part of the city’s effort to revamp the historic area.(City of Myrtle Beach)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says work for the $34 million infrastructure project for the Arts & Innovation District is getting underway.

The project is a part of the city’s effort to revamp the historic area.

The work starts with two projects: a stormwater pond off Balsam Street and a sewer pump station on Sixth Avenue North.

“The public is first likely to notice limited road work and detours in late September or October, when underground utility work begins, along with water and sewer line upgrades,” the city stated in a Facebook post.

From there, more projects will take place, including new streetscapes, especially along Ninth Avenue North, plus the realignment of Oak Street as the throughway, according to the city.

Broadway Street will also be realignment and stopped at Eighth Avenue North next summer. A new events plaza is planned to be built at this intersection in front of the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

“Construction also includes new water and sewer lines, stormwater systems and underground utilities,” the city stated. “Streets and sidewalks will be transformed, too, for greater walkability and multimodal uses.”

The district plans to finish paving surfaces throughout the district by spring 2026.

During all of this, the city says work to realign Highway 501 from Broadway Street to Kings Highway will also take place.

That project will be managed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The city says it will start early next year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

