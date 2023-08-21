Submit a Tip
This Speakeasy Fundraiser is raising awareness to human trafficking in our area

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 3001 Nightlife is hosting this event to benefit the North Myrtle Beach Rotary as their fundraiser for their CAPE Initiative (Create Awareness and Prevention Education) for Human Trafficking in our community.

This fundraiser will be themed a Speakeasy to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the end of prohibition.

3001 Nightlife will be transformed into a Speakeasy that night.

There will be 2 live bands, plenty of dancing, hors d’oeuvres, and raffles creating an evening you will not want to miss.

