Teachers share advice for Horry County students heading back to school

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County students are finally back in the classroom, and teachers are sharing some words of wisdom to ease those first-day-of-school jitters.

Midland Elementary School Teacher Lakelyn Bell said her advice to students is to stay positive.

“It’s a new day, a new chapter; each day starts new, so just come in with a positive mindset and be ready for school,” Bell said.

Midland Elementary Principal Jennifer Parker said getting rid of those first-day jitters is all about believing in yourself.

“Just talk through it, pray through it, and just do it!” Parker said. “We’ve got this. Let’s grow!

Other pieces of advice include asking for help because every teacher and staff member is always willing to jump in and give you a hand.

Next, it is everyone’s first day, so have some grace for yourself and others.

Finally, it is always important to try your best, even if it is not perfect.

This year, Midland Elementary’s theme is “We are growing at Midland.”

Parker said this is quite literal because the school has new special education classes for 2nd, 3rd and 5th grades.

She said heading into the new year, she wants parents to know teachers want what’s best for their kids and that growth takes time, but it is worth it.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.