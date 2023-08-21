Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teachers share advice for Horry County students heading back to school

Midland Elementary School Teacher Lakelyn Bell said her advice to students is to stay positive.
Midland Elementary School Teacher Lakelyn Bell said her advice to students is to stay positive.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County students are finally back in the classroom, and teachers are sharing some words of wisdom to ease those first-day-of-school jitters.

Midland Elementary School Teacher Lakelyn Bell said her advice to students is to stay positive.

“It’s a new day, a new chapter; each day starts new, so just come in with a positive mindset and be ready for school,” Bell said.

Midland Elementary Principal Jennifer Parker said getting rid of those first-day jitters is all about believing in yourself.

“Just talk through it, pray through it, and just do it!” Parker said. “We’ve got this. Let’s grow!

Other pieces of advice include asking for help because every teacher and staff member is always willing to jump in and give you a hand.

Next, it is everyone’s first day, so have some grace for yourself and others.

Finally, it is always important to try your best, even if it is not perfect.

This year, Midland Elementary’s theme is “We are growing at Midland.”

Parker said this is quite literal because the school has new special education classes for 2nd, 3rd and 5th grades.

She said heading into the new year, she wants parents to know teachers want what’s best for their kids and that growth takes time, but it is worth it.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt
The shooting remains under investigation.
Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Latest News

Coastal Carolina University students move in ahead of record year for enrollment
Coastal Carolina University students move in ahead of record year for enrollment
It's move-in weekend for new Coastal Carolina University students, and for some, it will be the...
'We're excited': New CCU students move onto campus as enrollment rises
Dana Painter and Becky Robertson collect and receive school supplies year-round for the event...
Back-to-school bash provides hundreds of kids with free supplies
Two Grand Strand sisters are making sure kids are not starting the school year empty-handed...
Back-to-school Bash provides hundreds of kids with free supplies