Robeson Co. deputies call on community for answers in death of Horry Co. woman

Shaquanna Brunson
Shaquanna Brunson(gray)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continues for the person who shot and killed an Horry County woman at a busy race track in Robeson County.

While 28-year-old Shaquanna Brunson’s family is taking time to mourn the loss of their loved one, Robeson County deputies are urging you to speak up if they have anything that could bring the Bruson family justice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Deputies said they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the 710 Dragway in Rowland, N.C., and found the Longs native Shaquanna Brunson dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds of people were at the Dragway at the time.

Investigators with the department are conducting interviews and reviewing videos from the night of the shooting, but still need help from the community.

“We are asking the community, anyone who has videos or knowledge to step forward,” said McLean. “There were hundreds of people at this event, somebody seen who’s responsible for taking miss shaquanna’s life. Somebody has video of the person responsible, throughout the night. We’re asking them to come forward.”

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s office at 910-971-3170.

The shooting remains under investigation.
