Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr....
Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt
The shooting remains under investigation.
Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Latest News

Just in time for the new school year, teachers aren’t the only ones preparing for students to...
‘We’re cultivating students academically’: Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club welcomes new CEO
New leadership shares vision for grand strand boys and girls club
‘We’re cultivating students academically’: Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club welcomes new CEO
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Horry-Georgetown Technical College is offering low to no cost tuition to eligible students.
Students head back to school with perks at Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Officials say from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the agency responded to 303 calls.
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks 24-hour call record again