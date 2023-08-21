Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug, firearms crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 57-year-old Myrtle Beach man learned his fate after admitting to drug and firearms crimes.

Charles Donald Butler was sentenced by a federal judge to 123 months in prison or a little more than 10 years. That sentencing will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision.

In court, prosecutors showed Butler ran a drug distribution ring in the Myrtle Beach area for several years.

“Butler served as a source of supply to intermediate distributors, who in turn sold to drug users from a trailer in Myrtle Beach,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states. “In the mornings, Butler would supply his distributors with “slips” of drugs – small quantities of drugs packaged in foil wrappers.”

After supplying the distributors, Butler would pick up the money earned at night and any leftover slips of drugs. He used this system to tell if distributors were stealing the drugs.

Over the course of this operation, Butler was accountable for more than 600 grams of heroin, 78 grams of crack cocaine and quantities of both cocaine and fentanyl.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Butler’s home in May 2021 and found various controlled substances, foil slips and a .380 caliber handgun and ammunition.

“Drug trafficking is a serious offense that has far-reaching consequences for individuals, families and communities,” Steve Jensen, special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office, said. “With this sentence, it is our hope that Myrtle Beach residents can better enjoy life knowing that another drug dealer and another illegally possessed gun is off the streets.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler will not be eligible for parole as there is no parole in the federal system.

