Myrtle Beach gas prices fall more than 10 cents

GasBuddy reports prices in Myrtle Beach dropped 12.2 cents in the last week.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As parents and students begin the back to school commutes, there is good news this week for gas prices.

GasBuddy reports prices in Myrtle Beach dropped 12.2 cents in the last week. That drops the average gas price in the city to $3.37 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.24 per gallon on Sunday. The most expensive sat at $3.69 per gallon.

Prices are also down across South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina is seeing a decrease of 3.6 cents for an average of $3.42 per gallon. In North Carolina, prices are down 4.4 cents, averaging $3.55 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

