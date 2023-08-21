Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks 24-hour call record again

Officials say from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the agency responded to 303 calls.
Officials say from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the agency responded to 303 calls.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says they have been busy lately, so much so that they broke multiple call records.

Officials say from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the agency responded to 303 calls. That tops the previous record of 301 calls which was set last month.

RELATED: ‘Busiest time of year’: HCFR breaks record number of calls during holiday weekend

But that is not the only new record.

Crews saw a daily average of 256 calls for seven shifts, beating the previous mark of 252.

“We want to thank the exceptional, hardworking first responders who make up our ranks, putting public service as their top priority,” the agency stated in a Facebook post.

