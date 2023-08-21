HCFR: 1 injured, lanes blocked after 2-car crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are blocked as Horry County Fire Rescue crews work to clear the scene of a multi-car crash in the Carolina Forest area.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way around 4:49 p.m. for a 2-car crash.

HCFR said one person was taken to the hospital.

Lanes are blocked and are asking drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to prevent further delays.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.