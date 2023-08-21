Submit a Tip
Georgetown High School student charged after allegedly throwing chair at students in cafeteria

School fight
School fight(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are investigating after a 16-year-old Georgetown High School student allegedly threw a chair at a group of students during lunch break in the school’s cafeteria.

On Monday at 11:45 a.m. a fight broke out in the cafeteria and a school resources officer requested additional assistance from the police. Officers arrived and contained the situation.

Officers charged a 16-year-old boy with assault and second-degree battery. Police allege the student picked up a chair and threw it into a group of students in the cafeteria.

During the investigation inside, a verbal argument happened outside between to students, this argument was handled by school administrators.

Classes resumed as normal after the lunch period.

The school district and GPD are investigating the incident.

