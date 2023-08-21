FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Gert forms overnight, five total systems in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re busy in the tropics! New for you this morning, Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic, making it the third named storm to form since this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM GERT

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Gert was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 55.9 West. Gert is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected until the system dissipates in about 24 hours.

Gert is weakening after forming overnight. It will dissipate by the end of today. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gert is expected to become a remnant low later today and dissipate on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 68.8 West. Franklin is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A westward to west-northwestward track is expected to continue today. A sharp turn to the north is expected tonight, and a northward motion is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

Tropical Storm Franklin will hit the Dominican later this week. (WMBF)

Tropical Storm Warnings are out for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic & the entire southern coast of Haiti.

TROPICAL STORM EMILY

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and a west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the north is forecast by the middle of the week. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Further weakening is forecast, and Emily could become a post-tropical cyclone in about 36 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Emily is expected to weaken as we head through the week. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, we also have two chances of development we are keeping an eye on in the tropics.

GULF OF MEXICO

Showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a trough of low pressure located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development of this system while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form while it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday. Interests in the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches or warnings may be necessary on Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines. The chance of development is at 70% for the next two days and next week.

In addition to our three named storms, we have two chances of development to keep an eye on. (WMBF)

EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 70% over the next week.

Harold is the next name on the list. (WMBF)

