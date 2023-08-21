FIRST ALERT: Hot start to the work week, feels like the triple digits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for students in Horry County & it’s a hot first day!

TODAY

Temperatures are mild this morning, sitting in the 70s area wide. As you get the kids ready for school, make sure they are dressed in light clothing as temperatures will quickly climb throughout the day.

It's the first day of school for students in Horry County! Welcome back! (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches today with the middle 90s further inland. While no rain is in the forecast, the humidity is! The heat index alone today will feel reach 103-105° today. It’s going to be a steamy one this afternoon for the kids headed home on the bus.

Highs will be warm today with the lower 90s along the Grand Strand. The further inland you go, the highs climb into the middle 90s. (WMBF)

TUESDAY

Building heat & humidity will peak on Tuesday with the hottest day of the week! Our temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches with the upper 90s inland! While the temperatures are warm, the humidity will make it feel worse! Widespread heat index values in the 105-107° range are expected and it’s very well likely that a Heat Advisory could be issued for the area.

We stay in the triple digits today & tomorrow. (WMBF)

Regardless of a Heat Advisory or not, our forecast remains hot & dry for Tuesday afternoon plans.

REST OF THE WEEK

A weak cold front will pass through the region by the middle of the week, allowing slightly cooler and drier air to filter into the Carolinas for Wednesday and Thursday. In return, temperatures will fall into the middle-upper 80s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Inland locations will remain in the lower 90s, but will feel more comfortable with the heat index in the middle 90s.

Temperatures will fall back to where they should be for the middle of the week before the heat builds back Friday & Saturday. (WMBF)

Our next big weather maker doesn’t even make an appearance until the weekend. We will bring back the risk for an isolated shower & storm on Saturday with building heat & humidity. Right now, the best chance for rain still looks to be Sunday. A weak little disturbance should bring an increasing risk of showers and storms for the second half of the weekend, especially in the afternoon hours Sunday.

We're dry through the work week before our next round of showers & storms arrives on Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

