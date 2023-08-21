Coroner IDs boater recovered from Black River

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the boater whose body was recovered Monday morning.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway says 35-year-old Ron Spivey of Andrews was found dead in the Black River around 7 a.m. Ridgeway says Spivey’s body was found not too far from the Brown’s Ferry Boat Landing by the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR says a boat on the Black River carrying five people swerved to miss a dock around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say this caused one person to go overboard, sparking a search that ended Monday morning with the recovery of Spivey’s body.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” SCDNR stated in a tweet.

The boat’s driver, 21-year-old Kevon Dorsey, is charged with felony boating under the influence.

Kevon Jharique Dorsey (Georgetown County Detention Center)

Dorsey was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center but has since been released, jail records show.

SCDNR says the investigation is ongoing.

Spivey’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at MUSC.

