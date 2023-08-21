Changes coming to requirements for SC’s SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting next week, many Americans will face new requirements to stay eligible for federal food assistance.

Right now, certain Americans enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, are required to work or volunteer 20 hours a week to stay eligible.

In the coming weeks – more people will be under that requirement.

“DSS, again, did not make this decision. We just implement what is required by the federal government, and President Biden signed this as part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, so that’s where these changes came into place,” Department of Social Services Chief External Affairs Officer Connelly-Anne Ragley said.

This requirement applies to SNAP recipients determined to be Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents ages 18 to 49.

That age range bumps up to 18-50 starting next week, and then up again in October to 18 to 52.

There are exceptions to this work requirement, some of which are new.

These are for people who can’t work because of a physical or mental disability, those who live in a SNAP household with a minor, who are pregnant, veterans, homeless and people formerly in foster care, up to age 24.

The director of South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center says if SNAP recipients get a notice that the work requirements will soon apply to them – they should be aware of the exemptions and see if any apply to them.

“We want people to understand that so they can tell their DSS worker and despite all the other obstacles in their way of being able to work, they’re at least not being forced to go hungry,” South Carolina Appleseed Director Sue Berkowitz said.

Lawmakers put a temporary law in the current state budget that prohibits the state from applying for any additional waivers – relating to the SNAP work requirement – something that other states might do.

Berkowitz says that should be reexamined – to at least allow South Carolina this possibility.

SNAP recipients who fall in the work requirement age range and do not have an exemption – and don’t meet that work requirement – can only get benefits for three months.

Then they lose their benefits for the next 36 months – unless they start and continue to meet that work requirement.

