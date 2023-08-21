Submit a Tip
6 teens arrested, charged with assault by a mob after allegedly beating man in a parking lot

Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte
Left to right: Rhodes, Quinn, Newcomb and Belmonte(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police arrested six teenagers over the weekend after a man was assaulted in a mall parking lot, according to reports.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Twin Peaks at the Myrtle Beach Mall on Aug. 18 around 10:16 p.m. for a call of an active assault. When officers arrived they found the victim with extensive facial injuries.

The victim suffered a broken nose, swelling on his face and skull, bruises and marks consistent with being kicked in the skull, a cut on his upper lip and his right eye was swollen shut.

The victim was able to provide police with an alias of one of his accused attackers who drove off in a grey Toyota Tacoma and police used it to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Vincenzo Belmonte and later arrest him at his home.

Witnesses of the attack said a second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Steven Brooks Rhodes, was responsible for a majority of the attack on the victim. Rhodes was still in the parking lot when police arrived and he was arrested at the scene.

One of the suspects, an unnamed minor, began interfering with police as they arrested Rhodes, so they were detained.

19-year-old Avery Newcomb, 18-year-old Don Ray Quinn and another unnamed minor suspect were also arrested on the scene.

All six suspects were charged with second-degree assault by a mob. Belmonte, Rhodes, Newcomb and Quinn were taken to J Reuben Long Detention Center and the two minors were given juvenile summons and released at the scene.

The four suspects held at JRLDC bonded out on Aug. 20.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

