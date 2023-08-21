Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt
The shooting remains under investigation.
Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Latest News

Just in time for the new school year, teachers aren’t the only ones preparing for students to...
‘We’re cultivating students academically’: Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club welcomes new CEO
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California