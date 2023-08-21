Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
SCDNR searching for missing boater in Georgetown County, driver charged
HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt
The shooting remains under investigation.
Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Latest News

Just in time for the new school year, teachers aren’t the only ones preparing for students to...
‘We’re cultivating students academically’: Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club welcomes new CEO
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California