1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that hurt one person.

Officers were called out around 1:25 a.m. to the 1800th block of South Ocean Boulevard.

The victim is currently getting treatment but is expected to be okay.

“Expect to see additional law enforcement presence in the area while the incident is being investigated,” police stated in a Facebook post.

No further details on the incident were released.

If anyone has any information, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015011.

