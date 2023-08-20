SCHP: Driver killed after Saturday crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash Saturday night in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the wreck happened at around 8:10 p.m. on Flat Creek Road near Lumber Road.

Ridgeway said a 2014 Chrystelr van was heading north on Flat Creek Road when it went off the roadway to the left and overturned multiple times.

The driver died after being taken to a hospital, Ridgway said.

No further details were immediately available.

