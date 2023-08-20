Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the third straight year, Myrtle Beach is at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s list of fastest-growing places in the country.

The 2023-2024 list put Myrtle Beach ahead of four Florida destinations that rounded out the top five, including Sarasota, Fort Myers, Lakeland and Port St. Lucie. Other cities in the top ten included Boise, Idaho and Daytona Beach, Florida.

A contributor on the site mentioned Myrtle Beach having an appeal to young professionals, growing families and empty nesters due to its milder weather and relatively lower cost of living.

The outlet says its fastest-growing places list is determined “by the net migration of each metro area, which is measured by the growth or decline of the population over the past five years. The percent increase in that period of time is how U.S. News determines the metro areas where the most people are moving.”

Myrtle Beach also ranked No. 18 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live list and No. 28 in its Best Places to Retire category.

Click here to check out U.S. News & World Report’s full list.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

