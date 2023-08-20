Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Grand Strand surf competition raises money for higher education
Deputies: Man, woman shot at Florence County nightclub
FILE - A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former regional...
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million more to ex-manager awarded $25.6 million over firing
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall