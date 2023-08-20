HCFR: 2 vehicles overturn in Highway 31 crash, 3 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in Horry County on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-car wreck on Highway 31 between International Drive and Highway 22 just after 2:15 p.m.. Officials said both vehicles involved overturned as a result of the crash.

As of around 3 p.m. drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The three people hurt were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

