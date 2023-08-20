FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin have formed, more likely to develop this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The lid is off in the Atlantic. We have a busy stretch of tropical updates coming your way with five areas of interest in the Atlantic.

TROPICAL STORM FRANKLIN

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Franklin was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 67.1 West. Franklin is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north. On the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Franklin (WMBF)

TROPICAL STORM EMILY

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 20.2 North, longitude 39.4 West. Emily is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph and a west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the north is forecast by the middle of the week. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast, and Emily could become a post-tropical cyclone in a couple of days.

Tropical Storm Emily (WMBF)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SIX

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 54.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low and dissipate in about 24 hours

Tracking five tropical systems in the Atlantic (WMBF)

GULF OF MEXICO

Showers and thunderstorms have increased this afternoon in association with an area of disturbed weather located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional development of this system is possible as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday. It has a 50% chance of tropical development in the next two days and a 60% chance in the next 7 days.

EASTERN ATLANTIC

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave centered just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. It has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next two days and a 60% chance in the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.