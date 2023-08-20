FIRST ALERT: Seasonable today but hot weather is on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Last day of summer break for Horry County students and its going to be a great day to be outside.

TODAY

More of the same is on tap for Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will climb to around 100 by the afternoon. Once again there will be just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm.

Sunny Sunday ahead (WMBF)

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

A sunny start to the new the school year. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the bus stop but then temperatures are going to quickly warm up in the low to mid 90s. However with the humidity, its going to feel like 102 tomorrow. Besides the heat, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a chance for a stray shower.

Back to school forecast (WMBF)

HEATING UP THIS WEEK

Looking ahead, model data continues to support the idea of another surge of heat arriving next week. The latest temperature outlook from NOAA also supports this scenario with a high likelihood of temperatures above normal - meaning afternoon temperatures likely climbing into the middle 90s and upper 90s at times. The worst of the heat looks to arrive Monday through Wednesday. Along with the heat, a mainly dry forecast is in store for most of next week.

Heating up this week (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.