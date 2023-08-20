Deputies respond to reported Timmonsville-area shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in the Timmonsville area.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the incident happened on the 400 block of Kershaw Street.

Nunn said deputies were called to a report of a shooting, but the victim was not present at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

