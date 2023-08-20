Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies respond to reported Timmonsville-area shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in the Timmonsville area.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the incident happened on the 400 block of Kershaw Street.

Nunn said deputies were called to a report of a shooting, but the victim was not present at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure

Latest News

2 teens escape detention facility in Georgetown County, deputies say
Deputies: Man, woman shot at Florence County nightclub
Shooting in Minot
Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting
WMBF News at 11
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt