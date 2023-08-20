Deputies: Man, woman shot at Florence County nightclub

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are recovering after being shot at a Pee Dee nightclub, according to an official.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the incident happened at the Level nightclub on West Lucas Street.

Nunn also said the victims were identified as a man and a woman. No further information was available on their conditions.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.