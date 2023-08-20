Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman was fatally in North Carolina late Saturday, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of someone being shot just before 10:15 p.m. at the 710 Dragway in Rowland. The department said 28-year-old Shaquanna Brunson, of Longs, was found dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office also said investigators are conducting interviews and looking at video to identify those who were at the vent. Anyone with footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by email or by calling 910-671-3170.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure

Latest News

2 teens escape detention facility in Georgetown County, deputies say
Heating up this week
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable today but hot weather is on the way
WMBF News at 11
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
WMBF News at 11
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt