Deputies: Longs woman killed in Robeson County shooting

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman was fatally in North Carolina late Saturday, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of someone being shot just before 10:15 p.m. at the 710 Dragway in Rowland. The department said 28-year-old Shaquanna Brunson, of Longs, was found dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office also said investigators are conducting interviews and looking at video to identify those who were at the vent. Anyone with footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by email or by calling 910-671-3170.

The shooting remains under investigation.

