Crews searching for missing boater in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said crews are searching for a missing boater on the Black River in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Emergency Manamagent said dive crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were looking for the boater Sunday.

According to the department, the search began Saturday with Georgetown County Fire & EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office all assisting.

The county’s parks and recreation department also said Brown’s Ferry Landing is closed until further notice as the search continues.

