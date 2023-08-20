Submit a Tip
Crews searching for missing boater in Georgetown County

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said crews are searching for a missing boater on the Black River in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Emergency Manamagent said dive crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were looking for the boater Sunday.

According to the department, the search began Saturday with Georgetown County Fire & EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office all assisting.

The county’s parks and recreation department also said Brown’s Ferry Landing is closed until further notice as the search continues.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

SCDNR dive crews continue to search for a missing boater on the Black River. The Browns Ferry Landing has been closed in support of this operation and boaters are asked to use caution in the area.

Posted by Georgetown County Emergency Management on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Crews with Georgetown County Fire & EMS and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are currently being assisted by...

Posted by Georgetown County Emergency Management on Saturday, August 19, 2023

