2 teens escape detention facility in Georgetown County, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of teenagers are wanted after deputies said they escaped from a detention facility on Saturday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Cameron Moore and 14-year-old Charles Callahan reportedly stole a silver 2017 Toyotoa Corolla after snatching keys from an employee’s belt at the county’s AMI facility.

The vehicle has a temporary North Carolina tag of 26586961, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials also said Moore was in the juvenile system on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, while Callahan was in on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Moore was described by deputies as being around 5′5″ and 110 pounds, while Callahan stands 5′10″ and 130 pounds. Both reportedly also have family in the Greenwood, South Carolina, area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

