‘We’re excited’: Coastal Carolina University students move in ahead of record enrollment year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Move-in weekend at Coastal Carolina University marks the beginning of a new chapter for many college kids.

CCU is anticipating more than 10,000 students studying on campus this year, with over half of those students also living on campus.

Through Friday and Saturday, new students and transfer students will move into their new homes. Returning students will move in on Sunday.

Vice President for Enrollment Management, Amanda Craddock said the university is anticipating its third year of record first-year enrollment.

“Our total enrollment probably will be up about 2% more than it was last year,” said Craddock.

One family moving their son Timmy said today is tough for them because Timmy is their youngest. Timmy’s mom Karen said you never realize how fast your kids grow up until you move them into college.

“It’s just the fact that they’re moving on you know,” said Karen Wilder.

While the process is emotional for many, it’s a labor of love for other families. The Price family was hard at work, unloading their daughter Becca’s things on their own.

“She’s lucky she has family that loves her enough to get all this done without her here,” said older sister Katie Price.

While CCU is seeing an increase in students, restaurants in downtown Conway are also seeing an increase in business over move-in weekend.

“We had quite a few large tables this morning for breakfast,” said Trestle Manager Lorie Berkut. “They had to fuel up before they move in.”

Berkut said local restaurants can give homesick students a taste of home.

“We are kind of like a secondary home to some of the students,” said Berkut.

CCU students start class back on Aug. 23.

