Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash in the Surfside Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of South Highway 17 Business and Melody Lane just after 2:50 p.m. County crews were at the scene assisting the Surfside Beach Fire Department.

Roads in the area reopened at around 5 p.m., officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and Surfside Beach Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

