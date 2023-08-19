Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash in the Surfside Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of South Highway 17 Business and Melody Lane just after 2:50 p.m. County crews were at the scene assisting the Surfside Beach Fire Department.

Roads in the area reopened at around 5 p.m., officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and Surfside Beach Police Department.

