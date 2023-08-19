Submit a Tip
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents (ABAWD) requirements that have been set by the Federal government.

Officials said, starting Sept. 1, recipeints between the ages of 18 and 49 who are identified as ABAWD are limited to benefits for three months in 36 months unless the individual meets ABAWD work requirements or is exempt.

Administrators add the change comes after the federal Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) of 2023 was enacted, which includes a gradual increase in the age of SNAP recipients subject to the ABAWD time limit and provides additional exceptions for homeless individuals, veterans, and individuals who aged out of foster care.

The ABAWD work requirement and time limit does not apply to individuals who are:

  • Under 18 years of age or over 53 years of age
  • Medically certified as physically or mentally unfit for employment;
  • Living in a SNAP household with a minor
  • Pregnant
  • Veterans
  • homeless
  • 24 years of age or younger and aged out of foster care

In order to fulfill the work requirement, ABAWD must work 20 hours per week or an average of 80 hours monthly said officials and qualifying work may be in exchange for money, in-kind, or unpaid at an established volunteer site.

According to a press release, ABAWDs who exhaust their three months of benefits and do not comply with the work requirement lose their benefits for the remainder of the 36-month time period.  

An ABAWD can regain eligibility during this time period by meeting the work requirement for 30 days, after which they remain eligible to receive SNAP for as long as they continue to meet work requirements said officials.

Approximately 29,000 SNAP recipients in South Carolina are designated as ABAWDs as of Aug. 2023.

