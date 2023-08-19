Submit a Tip
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Myrtle Beach said no one was hurt after a shot was fired late Friday at the House of Blues.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the area to help with crowd control for a concert featuring rapper Real Boston Richey.

He also said a group of 15-20 people were leaving and formed a crowd at around midnight. That’s when the gunshot was heard and people in the area began running.

Wilkinson added a number of people were seen near a vehicle in the parking lot and began fighting. Police then saw someone believed to be the suspect running from the area on foot, but officers later lost them in the crowd. Police believe the suspect may have entered another vehicle, but officers were unable to locate them.

Wilkinson said officers then worked to set up a perimeter and get people out of the parking lot.

Police were unable to find shell casings and there was no evidence that anyone was shot as a result of the incident. Witnesses leaving the concert were also not cooperative with police, according to Wilkinson.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

