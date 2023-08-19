Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

PHOTOS | City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial

City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach provided an update early Saturday on its upcoming memorial at Warbird Park honoring those who served in World War II.

“Construction is still in the early stages, but you can see how the 2,000-square-foot space will look,” read a post from the city’s Facebook page. “The center plaza will be a bas relief map of the world, with major campaigns of the war marked by bronze medallions. The rear wall will be granite engraved with text and photos, as shown in the illustrations. It’s tucked into the trees on the park’s edge, closer to Kings Highway and the Myrtle Beach International Airport runway for greater visibility.”

Work on the memorial began last month. City officials have also said the construction isn’t expected to impact operations at Warbird Park.

Other features include displays for more regional stories from the war, a map marking famous battles along with benches and flags for each military branch. A centerpiece sculpture is also in the works, but will likely be installed after construction is completed. The space is also expected to include room to bring in chairs for special events and ceremonies.

Caption

Below is a render of what the completed project is expected to look like:

Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial(Bolton & Menk, Inc. / DDC Engineers)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: A busy stretch in the tropics, four areas of interest to watch
Rent costs rising in the Grand Strand
Grand Strand residents raise concerns as rent prices continues to increase
Walter Locklear, 33, charges include possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,...
Deputies: N.C. double murder suspect arrested while out on bond

Latest News

Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
Serious injuries reported in Surfside Beach motorcycle crash
(City of Myrtle Beach)
City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Police: Shot fired after concert at House of Blues, no one hurt
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults