Myrtle Beach police continue ‘Flushing’ Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police started vacating Ocean Boulevard in a tactic they call ‘flushing’ every weekend since April, and it starts every Friday at 4 p.m.

Officials said this is the first time the city and MBPD have used it during the summer weekends instead of just using it during holiday weekends.

The purpose of the tactic is to help alleviate the number of people walking in the middle of the street and traffic congestion. Police say the most troublesome spots are between 8th and 9th Avenue North.

“It wasn’t like the last time it was when came here. The cones there in the middle, but I didn’t know you couldn’t turn around. I guess I’ve done an illegal U-turn to get in here,” said Myrtle Beach Police Sergeant Tom Vest.

The department said over the summer “flushing” the road has helped to keep cars constantly moving.

They said the strategy has allowed them to keep their eyes on everyone in the busiest areas.

While police believe it’s going well, drivers state it’s a mess.

Police said they don’t have a set date to stop using his tactic. They said they will determine if they will stop the tactic, once they believe traffic in the area dies down.

