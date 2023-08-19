Submit a Tip
Memorial service for Sen. John Scott honored the legacy of man who lived everyday to help others

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The funeral service was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

At the memorial service, over 1,000 people were present including Governor Henry McMaster, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and former governor Jim Hodges were in attendance at the service.

People who loved and knew Senator Scott said he lived every day to help others.

Family, friends, neighbors, and Richland County leaders all gathered in Columbia Thursday night to honor the late State Senator John Scott in a community vigil.

Scott died in August at the age of 69.

They shared music, prayer, and love for Scott. Several attendees described him as a giving man who brought joy to his loved ones.

His niece Seyon Scott said the outpouring is a testament to his character.

“He was so loved, and to see everybody come together it’s emotional. You can just tell that everybody loved him and this is something they want to do. They felt like they didn’t go out of their way to do it. They appreciated him so much and what’s he’s done for everybody,” she said.

Visitation was held Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leevy’s Funeral Home.

A special election will be held to fill the rest of Senator Scott’s term which ends in November 2024.

