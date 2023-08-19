Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend with a chance for stray showers

By Matt Bullock
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stretch of tranquil and typical August weather settles in for the weekend. More heat and a stretch of dry weather arrives next week.

TODAY

We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 at the beaches and lower 90s inland. A stray storm or two will be possible in the afternoon along the sea breeze, but most areas will stay dry with the chance of rain only at 20%.

Sunny & Warm today
Sunny & Warm today(WMBF)

TOMORROW

More of the same is on tap for Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will climb to around 100 by the afternoon. Once again there will be just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm.

Mostly sunny skies this weekend
Mostly sunny skies this weekend(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead, model data continues to support the idea of another surge of heat arriving next week. The latest temperature outlook from NOAA also supports this scenario with a high likelihood of temperatures above normal - meaning afternoon temperatures likely climbing into the middle 90s and upper 90s at times. The worst of the heat looks to arrive Monday through Wednesday. Along with the heat, a mainly dry forecast is in store for most of next week.

Staying hot next week
Staying hot next week(WMBF)

