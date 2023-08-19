Body found during search for missing Robeson County man, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found during the search for a missing man.

The department said the body was found Saturday morning in a corn field located outside Maxton. It was part of what the sheriff’s office called “a community search effort of family, friends and volunteers” who were looking for 26-year-old Stanley Davis.

As of around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the identity of the body has not been released.

Investigators were in the area Friday conducting a ground and aerial search for Davis near Jefferson Road and Old Baker Road on Friday. The Hoke County Sheriff’s office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division assisted in the investigation.

Robeson County authorities said the body found Saturday is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and positive identification.

