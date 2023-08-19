Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Body found during search for missing Robeson County man, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Robeson County are searching in the air and on the ground for a missing...
Authorities in Robeson County are searching in the air and on the ground for a missing 26-year-old Rowland man.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found during the search for a missing man.

The department said the body was found Saturday morning in a corn field located outside Maxton. It was part of what the sheriff’s office called “a community search effort of family, friends and volunteers” who were looking for 26-year-old Stanley Davis.

As of around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the identity of the body has not been released.

Investigators were in the area Friday conducting a ground and aerial search for Davis near Jefferson Road and Old Baker Road on Friday. The Hoke County Sheriff’s office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division assisted in the investigation.

Robeson County authorities said the body found Saturday is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and positive identification.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Criminal investigators along with other agencies are searching for a missing man in Robeson County.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach announced it will be closing after more than a decade in business.
‘Every story has an end’: Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: A busy stretch in the tropics, four areas of interest to watch
Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard
Rent costs rising in the Grand Strand
Grand Strand residents raise concerns as rent prices continues to increase
Walter Locklear, 33, charges include possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,...
Deputies: N.C. double murder suspect arrested while out on bond

Latest News

William Gilmore
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
Mostly sunny skies this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend with a chance for stray showers
Coastal Carolina University students move in ahead of record year for enrollment
Coastal Carolina University students move in ahead of record year for enrollment
Myrtle Beach police continue ‘flushing’ Ocean Boulevard