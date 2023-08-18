WMBF Extra Point kicks off with high school football highlights, scores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! The regular season kicks off Friday as a number of teams begin their quests toward a state championship.

THURSDAY

Lake View 28, Marion 18

FRIDAY

Aynor @ Wilson (Tidelands Health Game of the Week)

Carolina Forest @ West Brunswick

Conway @ Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach @ Socastee

Camden @ Myrtle Beach

Goose Creek @ South Florence

Central @ Darlington

Lake City @ Laurence Manning

Hanahan @ Georgetown

Loris @ Green Sea-Floyds

Andrews @ Philp Simmons

Fairfield Central @ Carvers Bay

Hemingway @ Lamar

Johnsonville @ North Central

McBee @ Hannah-Pamplico

Mullins @ Latta

Trinity Collegiate @ Cardinal Newman

The King’s Academy @ St. John’s Christian

