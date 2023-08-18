Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point kicks off with high school football highlights, scores

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! The regular season kicks off Friday as a number of teams begin their quests toward a state championship.

This page will be updated throughout Friday night with final score updates. Then make sure to tune in at 11 p.m. for the season premiere of WMBF Extra Point, Presented by Tidelands Health!

THURSDAY

  • Lake View 28, Marion 18

FRIDAY

  • Aynor @ Wilson (Tidelands Health Game of the Week)
  • Carolina Forest @ West Brunswick
  • Conway @ Hartsville
  • North Myrtle Beach @ Socastee
  • Camden @ Myrtle Beach
  • Goose Creek @ South Florence
  • Central @ Darlington
  • Lake City @ Laurence Manning
  • Hanahan @ Georgetown
  • Loris @ Green Sea-Floyds
  • Andrews @ Philp Simmons
  • Fairfield Central @ Carvers Bay
  • Hemingway @ Lamar
  • Johnsonville @ North Central
  • McBee @ Hannah-Pamplico
  • Mullins @ Latta
  • Trinity Collegiate @ Cardinal Newman
  • The King’s Academy @ St. John’s Christian

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

