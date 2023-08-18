WMBF Extra Point kicks off with high school football highlights, scores
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! The regular season kicks off Friday as a number of teams begin their quests toward a state championship.
THURSDAY
- Lake View 28, Marion 18
FRIDAY
- Aynor @ Wilson (Tidelands Health Game of the Week)
- Carolina Forest @ West Brunswick
- Conway @ Hartsville
- North Myrtle Beach @ Socastee
- Camden @ Myrtle Beach
- Goose Creek @ South Florence
- Central @ Darlington
- Lake City @ Laurence Manning
- Hanahan @ Georgetown
- Loris @ Green Sea-Floyds
- Andrews @ Philp Simmons
- Fairfield Central @ Carvers Bay
- Hemingway @ Lamar
- Johnsonville @ North Central
- McBee @ Hannah-Pamplico
- Mullins @ Latta
- Trinity Collegiate @ Cardinal Newman
- The King’s Academy @ St. John’s Christian
