This is how TSA wants you to pack guns

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The next time you fly, the Transportation Security Administration wants you to have all the knowledge when it comes to packing a gun the right way.

TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell made his way to the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday to break down the process.

All firearms need to be unloaded and secured in a lockable padded case, Howell explained.

He wants to remind people that no one can bring a firearm through the carry-on TSA checkpoint. Travelers need to first go to the ticket counter and declare their firearm and complete a firearm declaration form.

The completed declaration card goes inside the case, and then the case is handed over to the airline at the ticket counter.

Howell also encouraged flyers to always check with your airline as regulations can differ between airlines.

“TSA doesn’t have any issue; we don’t want to infringe on anyone’s rights,” Howell said. “We don’t have an issue with it as long as it’s packed in the right way and is declared with the airline. Where you’re going to run into trouble is when you bring it to the security checkpoint, and we detect it in a carry-on bag.”

Here is a list of other tips Howell provided:

You can take more than one firearm in a case as long as they fit

Ammunition is okay but needs to be enclosed in a magazine that holds them securely and they remain separate from the firearm

An ammo box works well. The ammo can’t be loose and rolling around in the case

Wait at the ticket counter for 5-10 min after checking it before going through security

You can put a gun case in a suitcase after the declaration process is complete, and he recommends doing that because thieves may target what looks like a gun case at baggage claim

Lastly, be sure to have a lock for each locking position on your gun case

Rifle cases have multiple lock positions, and each one needs a lock. You may have a gun case that needs two to three locks.

