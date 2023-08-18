Resort fire under investigation; hotel guests dealing with fire fallout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a fire forced over 1,000 guests out of Captain’s Quarters Resort Wednesday morning, both investigators and guests are trying to pick up the pieces.

“I don’t know what to do right now, we’re still basically in shock,” said Sheila Broadwater, a guest from Maryland.

“It was scary, it was kind of dramatic, you know, I’ll definitely not ever leave my stuff unattended when we go to bed anywhere again,” said Destiny Lawson, who is visiting from Tennessee.

Some tourists are now staying at Captain’s Quarters’ sister resorts after the early-morning fire. But, they said this was a process in itself, and communication from the resort was limited.

“Everyone kept coming up with different things. Like, that they were going to check us in at different hotels, that they were going to text us, send emails,” said Broadwater, who is now staying at Hotel Blue with her boyfriend. “We didn’t get anything until ten o’clock last night.”

Other guests who were supposed to check into the resort today told WMBF News they had no idea the fire had happened until they got here.

After several attempts to contact management, WMBF News showed up at the resort, where we were confronted by security and told no one is allowed on the property.

“A) it’s a safety issue, B) it’s a security issue, and C) hotel management doesn’t want anyone on property,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman.

Destiny Lawson and her husband, Nick, were staying at Captain’s Quarter with their three kids, all under six years old. They said that although the situation was unfortunate, they have no problem with how it was handled.

“They got shuttles here for us as quickly and safely as possible, considering, I mean, there was a fire burning,” said Destiny Lawson. “They took us all to Landmark, gave us all breakfast, provided us with water, coffee, everything you can imagine, diapers for our baby.”

Broadwater was able to get her belongings back, including her car, which suffered some fire damage. But, she said the rest of her hotel stay may only be the start of her problems.

“We’re worried about it because we have eleven hours to get back home,” said Broadwater. “The tires are good, the windshield has little bubbles around it, so just worried we won’t make it home.”

WMBF News made multiple attempts to contact Captain’s Quarters and the Landmark Resort. Myrtle Beach Vacations, which owns the Captain’s Quarters and thirteen other properties, told WMBF News someone would give us a phone call. As of the time this article was written, we still have not received the call.

