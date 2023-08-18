NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC)- A veteran NFL player from Ladson is now facing multiple charges after neighbors reported several cars were damaged on Tuesday night after he hit them and left the scene.

Summerville police have charged Robert Quinn with third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage, and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic incident.

Police report that Quinn turned himself in on Friday morning and later attended a bond hearing at Summerville Municipal Court. Quinn was given a $155 personal recognizance bond.

In total, Quinn is facing seven charges.

Neighbors in the Carrington Chase community, off of Miles Jamison Road, reported they witnessed a driver, who has been identified as Quinn, hit four cars, a gate and a light post.

Quinn later spoke to neighbors before speeding away.

READ MORE: Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.

“He was very belligerent,” Lisa Ball said. “He kept saying ‘oh don’t worry about it I’ll buy you new cars, I’ll buy you new car, let’s go to the dealership,’ I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice.”

In July 2012, Quinn was involved in a single-car crash in Missouri and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and driving without insurance by the Florissant Police Department.

Court records show that Quinn plead guilty to Failure to Exercise a High Degree of Care in August of that year and paid a $277 fine.

Quinn, a Ft. Dorchester graduate first made headlines his senior year of high school when he missed most of his final season on the field due to a life-threatening brain tumor in 2007. He would go through surgery and make a full recovery.

He would go on to star at North Carolina but was ruled ineligible for his junior season in 2010 and eventually disassociated by the school after an NCAA investigation discovered that Quinn had taken improper benefits.

The Lowcountry native would go on to declare for the NFL Draft and was taken with the 14th overall pick in the 1st round by the St. Louis Rams.

After playing 7 years with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles, Quinn would go on to play with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2022 season. Quinn would go on to play in his first Super Bowl after that season.

Currently a free agent, Quinn has 102 sacks in his career, putting him at 36th on the all-time list.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.