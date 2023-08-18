Multiple arrests made in joint investigation into series car break-ins, thefts in Lake City area

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people, including 5 minors, have been arrested following an extensive joint investigation into a series of car break-ins by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department.

Officials with both departments said the break-ins and thefts happened between July 23 and Aug. 4 in the Lake City area. All seven suspects are facing multiple charges including breaking into motor vehicles and grand larceny.

20-year-old Eric Antonio Chavez, of Scranton, faces three counts of breaking into vehicles, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, unlawful carry of a pistol, burglary (second degree), possession of a stolen pistol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

17-year-old Rodrigo Lashawn Lee Taylor, of Lake City, will be charged as an adult with second-degree burglary.

“These individuals, either collectively or individually, are responsible for at least 14 motor-vehicle break-ins,” said Major Patrick Miles of the Lake City Police Department. “Our department has been working diligently with the Sheriff’s Office to identify and arrest the individuals responsible.”

The remaining suspects, who are minors, were taken into custody by LCPD and were taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together toward a common goal,” said Sheriff TJ Joye. “We would also like to thank the Kingstree Police Department and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.”

Chavez is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing. Taylor is also being held at the Florence County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80166, Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

