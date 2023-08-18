Submit a Tip
Man charged in connection to 2021 death of pregnant Marion Co. woman granted bond

Terry Allen Paige
Terry Allen Paige(Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly two years after a Mullins man was arrested and charged in the murder investigation of a pregnant 23-year-old woman, a judge has granted him bond.

25-year-old Terry Allen Paige is accused of murdering 23-year-old Gloria Victoria Swinton after her body was found on Oct. 25, 2021, in the Zion Community. Paige was arrested on Nov. 4, 2021.

Paige’s charges include murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death in Marion County

Paige was previously denied bond, but on Thursday morning Honorable William H. Seals granted Paige a $200,000 surety bond with special conditions.

WMBF News has reached out to learn more about the special conditions of his bond. As of Thursday night, Paige has not posted his bond and is still being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

