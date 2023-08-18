‘I just believe I’m doing my job.’: Grand Strand fire captain honored with prestigious award after saving two lives

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - While sitting on the beach enjoying his off day, Captain Brad Bemis never thought he’d be savings lives, but he jumped into action and saved two.

The Red Cross presented Captain Bemis of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District, with the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit at a ceremony in his fire station.

The Certificate of Merit is the highest honor given to those who are trained by the Red Cross and have no obligation to respond to an emergency but do so anyway. The award is so prestigious, the United States President signs it.

The Executive Director of The Red Cross of South Carolina Eastern Chapter, Michael Hesbach said he’s only given out one Certificate of Merit in the last two years.

It all started in April when Bemis was at the beach, with his family, on his day off, when he saw a person drowning.

“When I walked over to the railing I looked and that’s when I initially saw the individual face down,” said Captain Bemis.

Bemis’ instincts kicked in. He immediately jumped into the cold ocean water to make a rescue near the Garden City Pier.

“I knew he needed help,” said Bemis. “So, I guess I just kicked into action.”

Bemis didn’t stop there though. After saving the first victim, he then went back out to save a second person who had jumped into the waters to try and rescue the first man in distress.

Fire officials said this type of rescue is one of the most dangerous rescues to make when at the beach.

“The most dangerous place for a rescue is around a pier,” said Bemis. “Because of the obstacles and obstructions.”

While this is Bemis’ first time being recognized publicly for such a heroic act, it’s not the first time he’s been awarded for saving a life. On his chest, Bemis wears a red and white ribbon with a silver stud, symbolizing over 20 lives he’s saved.

While during the commotion the victims didn’t thank him, Bemis said being recognized for his actions is still an honor. His gratefulness for the award has made many members of the community call him a “Humble Hero.”

“Everybody that does their jobs, doesn’t get awards,” said Bemis.

Throughout it all, Bemis said he will continue to stay humble.

“I’m not exactly a fame and glory type person,” said Bemis. “I just believe I’m doing my job.”

Horry County Beach Patrol Unit Safety Coordinator, Duke Brown said Bemis has always taken training seriously. He also said if you need a rescue, you’d want to be saved by an expert like Bemis.

“If something happens to me,” said Brown. “I’d definitely want him around.”

