Grand Strand residents raise concerns as rent prices continues to increase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand area continues to grow, city officials are looking to add new housing opportunities. However, residents claim it’s not more options that are needed, but lower rent.

For everyday working people, like nail tech Abby Arends, managing surging costs means taking up extra shifts.

“We don’t have much left after the rent,” she said.

A workforce housing needs assessment the city published in 2021 said most people who work in Myrtle Beach can’t afford to live in the city. The assessment states this is due to the types of jobs here and the cost of rent.

Rent.com said a two-bedroom apartment in Myrtle Beach, right now, can cost as much as $1,860 a month.

Coastal Carolina Economics professor Sourav Batabyl said this trend isn’t new, but it’s also not changing.

“One thing when I moved here, I realized what kind of rent this area is little lined more what an average tourist can afford. Rather than what an average worker can afford,” he explained.

Many full-time workers, like Arends, said they face the constant battle of having to work more and having their paychecks go straight to rent.

“Pretty much have no life. Just as you know, if you came here all the time, you’d see me all the time,” said Arends. “You get in, you know, but I try to not work as much, but the thing is in the meantime, couldn’t because we have bills and other things to do.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.