Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog

Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his friend's dog. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A Maui resident spent the last moments of his life protecting his friend’s beloved dog.

KHNL reports that Franklin Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog named Sam.

Trejos’ friends said they are not surprised to hear about his actions.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years. He was also the one who found his friend’s body lying on top of the remains of his 3-year-old golden retriever.

The retired fire captain said it was clear that Trejos had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

According to The Associated Press, Trejos and Bogar initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina while trying to save their house.

But as the flames moved closer, the men knew they had to flee and ran to their cars.

Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, but he ended up breaking through a window and crawling out. He stayed on the ground until a police officer found him.

He was taken to a hospital by first responders, but Trejos didn’t escape.

The 68-year-old reportedly died in the flames along with Sam.

Trejos had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon Weber-Bogar. He helped her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

The couple said Trejos filled their lives with love and laughter.

“God took a really good man,” Shannon Weber-Bogar said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coroner’s office identifies driver killed in Nichols-area crash
Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Angela de la Rosa is accused of trying to grab a security guard's gun and firing a shot at a...
Report: Woman fired security guard’s holstered gun at closed Myrtle Beach golf academy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Latest News

Mr. Fish restaurant announces closure
TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell made his way to the Myrtle Beach International Airport on...
This is how TSA wants you to pack guns
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Person of interest identified in strangling death of 11-year-old girl found under her bed in Texas
Walter Locklear, 33, charges include possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,...
Deputies: N.C. double murder suspect arrested while out on bond